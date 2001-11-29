U.K. police clarify technology use

LONDON--The National Crime Squad (NCS) has retracted its statement that it "imaged" the servers of Demon Internet, saying it only had access to the traffic logs of the Internet service provider. Demon had been praised for its cooperation with an investigation that led police forces to execute search warrants on houses throughout the United Kingdom on Wednesday. The police seized thousands of files containing images of children being abused.

The NCS said the 10,000 IP addresses gathered through the investigation were obtained legally and that the ISP only provided it with publicly available information from newsgroup headers. "'Imaged' was a phrase that I was given, which was the wrong phrase," said an NCS press officer. "We had access to the servers, but we didn't access any logs."

Staff writer Wendy McAuliffe reported from London.