Enlarge Image Caviar

There's a glass of water on your desk. The liquid is vibrating ominously. No, you're not in Jurassic Park. It's just a sign you spent $8,610 on a 1-terabyte iPhone 13 Pro with a real chunk of fossilized Tyrannosaurus tooth stuck on the back.

Luxury accessory maker Caviar -- known for throwing diamonds, gold and other precious items onto iPhones -- has unveiled what it's calling a "Unique iPhone 13 Pro Tyrannophone" that's "adorned with a 3D image of a dinosaur head that strikes fear into the hearts of your competitors with a gaze of its yellow eye, made of pure amber."

The T. rex head design features one tooth with a fragment of real tooth in it, so it's not like you're getting a whole dino-tooth. But it's the thought that counts. You can still caress this phone in front of your business rivals, tap your fingertip on the tooth and make low growling noises to intimidate them.

The Tyrannophone is part of Caviar's Tera concept collection, which features a $7,760 (£5,7800, AU$10,500) Monsterphone that looks like it's been shredded and has gaping open wounds on the back. And if you're feeling flush, there's also a $49,240 (£36,700, AU$66,900) Teradiamond phone set with 1,028 diamonds and 128 rubies.

While it's not the priciest option, the Tyrannophone is one of the flashiest. Caviar is only offering seven of the phones in your choice of the Pro or Max (for a few dollars more).

In a world swimming with identical iPhones, the only thing standing between you and the purgatory of boring phone normality is about 8,000 bucks and the willingness to embrace your inner Dr. Alan Grant.