Prime Day 2019 Instant Pot deals return: Save 50% or more

Prime Day is your chance to get an Instant Pot pressure cooker -- one of the clear breakout kitchen gadget stars of the last decade -- for less than half of the normal price. With huge sales on these multi-functional gems, Amazon is making it darn near impossible to say no to the IP revolution.

Need help knowing the differences between models? Check out What's the best Instant Pot to buy?

Instant Pot via Amazon The Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker can be had for just $50 -- nearly half off its retail price. That's less than one New York City ribeye, and the cheapest we have seen this Instant Pot model to date.

Amazon The Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 takes functionality to the next level, with nine different modes (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer and sterilizer) for only $5.99 more than the DUO60 (and 57% off the original price).

Amazon This deluxe Instant Pot model is WiFi and Alexa enabled, which gives you access to over a thousand pre-programmed recipes. Originally priced at $199.94, this Prime Day deal will give you 55% off -- and throws in an Echo Dot for free.

We're not bashful about singing high praise for the Instant Pot multi-cooker (pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and much more) as an incredible time-saving hack for everything from easy summer meals, dinner parties, school lunches, and healthy eating. The Instant Pot DUO60 is...(*takes a deep breath*) a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice & porridge cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, warmer, that also sautés and sears. On top of all that, it's extremely easy to use (dummy-proof even) and safe -- which is definitely a knock on traditional pressure cookers that have been known to explode (see YouTube).

