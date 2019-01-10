Annapurna Interactive

Game time! Epic Games and Humble Bundle are giving away a couple very unique, very well-reviewed titles -- but only for a limited time.

First up: What Remains of Edith Finch, free from Epic between now and Jan. 24. To get it and play it, you need an account and the Epic Games software client (both free as well).

Released in 2017 and available for Windows only, it currently sells for $20 on Steam, where it received "overwhelmingly positive" marks from players. It's a story-heavy game of exploration and family history.

Coffee Stain Publishing

Next: A Story About My Uncle, a Humble offering available until Saturday. On Steam -- where you'll redeem the license -- it would cost you $13. The game is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux.

Obviously there's a family element here as well, but A Story is definitely more action-driven -- a first-person platformer that sees you jumping and swinging in search of your lost uncle.

Its reviews are little more mixed, but did I mention it's free?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!