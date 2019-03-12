Two Anker Nebula projectors are on sale for all-time low prices

Anker

Projectors are awesome. They turn any light-colored wall into a big-screen theater. But that kind of magical capability must cost a small fortune, right?

Nope. Today only, and while supplies last, Anker is offering its lowest prices to date on a pair of its most popular projectors.

I'll start with the cute one: The Nebula Capsule portable mini projector (red) for $223.99. Regular price: $319.99.

The Capsule is literally the size of a pop can -- that's right, around these parts, we call it pop -- and therefore adorable. Anker packs some impressive functionality into that "can," starting with a DLP projector, a 360-degree speaker system and a battery that's good for up to four hours.

So, basically, you set this thing up just about anywhere there's internet connectivity. It has a handful of built-in apps -- including Netflix and YouTube -- and supports mirroring from Android and iOS devices. You can also connect an HDMI source, like a streaming stick, which you'll need to do if you want to stream from the likes of Hulu and HBO.

Here's the rub: The resolution tops out at 854 x 480 pixels, which is well shy of high-definition. But this isn't meant to be your primary home-theater projector; it's the one you set up for impromptu movie nights with everyone piled on the bed, or for the kids' sleepovers -- stuff like that.

Indeed, check the user ratings: 4.3 stars from over 500 buyers. Pretty solid.

Next up: The Anker Prizm II LED projector for $188.99. Regular price: $269.99.

This one looks like a more traditional projector, albeit with a snazzy cloth top that makes it a little more coffee-table-friendly. The big news about the Prizm II: It delivers a 1080p native resolution, which is almost unheard-of in a projector of this price.

However, there's a to-be-expected compromise: brightness. According to many reviewers, you need to be in a pretty dark room to really enjoy this. So, again: Not your full-time home-theater projector, but maybe the one you grab for backyard movies and/or kid activities.

Your thoughts?

Google Home Mini Deal: $24.95

I know lots of people have mixed feelings about smart speakers, but I'm a fan. So when I see a deal, I gotta share.

Today only, and while supplies last, A4C has the Google Home Mini in chalk or charcoal for $24.95 shipped. That's one of the best deals I've seen since Black Friday. The Mini normally runs $49 and more often goes on sale for $29.

If you're not already invested in Amazon's Echo ecosystem, the Mini is a great alternative. It basically shoehorns a Google Assistant into a standalone, voice-operated speaker. Ask it to play music, operate your smart-home gear, tell you the weather, and on and on. You'll be humming the Jetsons theme-song in your head in no time.

Read CNET's Google Home Mini review to learn more.

