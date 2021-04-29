Twitter's user growth lower than expected despite tackling misinformation

James Martin/CNET

Twitter didn't attract as many users in the first quarter as Wall Street expected despite doubling down on combating misinformation and online abuse.

The social network said the number of daily users who can see ads increased to 199 million, up 20% compared to the same period last year. That was lower, though, than the 206.46 million daily users analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected. The company's stock was down nearly 8% to $59.96 per share in after-hours trading.

Twitter did slightly beat expectations for first-quarter earnings and revenue. Twitter posted $1.04 billion in revenue in the first quarter, surpassing estimates of $1.02 billion. The company earned 16 cents per share, which were above Wall Street's expectations of 14 cents per share. Including certain expenses, Twitter lost 1 cent per share. That's better than the loss of 3 cents per share forecasted by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Online abuse and misinformation, like other social networks, has been an ongoing problem for Twitter. In March, the company started labeling tweets that may contain misleading information about the COVID-19 vaccines. Outside of labeling tweets, the company is also testing a pilot called Birdwatch, allowing users to identify misleading tweets. Users can control who can reply to their tweets as well, a tool that could help them avoid online harassment.

Content moderation could prove to be more challenging for social networks in the future as they ramp up efforts to release more ways to share content. Like Facebook, Twitter has also been testing a rival to social audio app Clubhouse known as Spaces. It also released "fleets," a tool that lets users share text, photos and videos that disappear in 24 hours. The company is also exploring newsletters and allowing users to charge their followers a subscription fee for exclusive content.

Giving users more control

Twitter envisions a future where its users are able to tailor their experiences on social media.

The company has been working on a decentralized social network effort known as Bluesky. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey thinks that this effort could help the site do a better job of combating abuse and misinformation because users would be able to build their own tools and alternative recommendation algorithms within the social network.

Dorsey said in February he thinks moving toward a less centralized social network will "level the playing field" and is "where the world is moving."