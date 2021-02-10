Twitter's Trump ban is permanent and won't lift if he runs for office again, exec says

James Martin/CNET

Whether he ever runs for office again, it looks like former President Donald Trump will remain perma-banned from Twitter. In a Wednesday appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box, Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said the company's policies on permanent user bans wouldn't be overturned, no matter the individual banned.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform, whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO or you are a former or current public official," Segal said of a potential Trump return. "Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that we have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back."

Segal's remarks were made as Congress works through a historic second impeachment trial of Trump, the only US president to be impeached twice.

