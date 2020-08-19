Twitter's revamped transparency center offers more details on how it enforces rules

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter on Wednesday unveiled a revamped Transparency Center, bringing the social media platform's biannual transparency reports into a website that's easier to read. The goal is to make the site's transparency reporting more accessible, and provide more details on how Twitter enforces its rules, according to a Wednesday blog post.

The new Transparency Center will share more granular data on those who violate the Twitter Rules. Twitter said that due to its increased focus on proactively seeking out content that violates the rules for human review, along with more specific policies, better reporting tools and the introduction of more data, it has seen a 47% increase in accounts locked or suspended for violating the rules.

The site also includes all of Twitter's disclosed data in one place, and data visualizations that make it easier to compare trends over time, and by country.

The latest data on the site reflects the period from July through December 2019. Typically the company tries to release this information every six months, but COVID-19 and getting the new Transparency Center up and running caused delays, the blog post said. The next update will cover January through June 2020.

The data doesn't include any information on enforcement of Twitter's efforts to curb coronavirus misinformation on the platform.