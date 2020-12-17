Twitter's relaunched verification plan rolls back some restrictions

Angela Lang/CNET

On Jan. 20, 2021, Twitter will roll out new verification policies that have been refined with public feedback. Twitter detailed the new rules in a blog post on Thursday -- a promised update after opening up the process to community input back in November.

The social media giant is in the process of relaunching its public verification program. Verified Twitter accounts feature a coveted blue checkmark that assure the public of the account's authenticity. Formerly reserved for public figures and celebrities, Twitter will make these checkmarks more widely accessible, though the new rules in January are just the first step.

If you want to be verified, you'll be able to apply in 2021 through a self-serve process. The application will be subject to automated or human review. Inactive accounts can also lose their checkmark starting in January, but Twitter will send out a warning beforehand.

The new rules implemented based on public feedback include looser restrictions on account requirements -- you no longer need to have a profile bio, for instance. Twitter is also specifying the minimum follower count on a region-by-region basis instead of by country.

Twitter will also work to add appropriate labels to already-verified accounts such as political accounts or bots that tweet out weather reports so that the users of the popular platform have a clear understanding of who they are following.