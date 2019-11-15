Twitter's political ads ban has exceptions

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter unveiled a new policy on Friday that bars advertisers from promoting political content, but the rules also include exceptions for hot-button issues such as immigration and climate change, raising questions about how effective the rules will be in curbing the spread of misinformation.

Debate about political ads has intensified ahead of the 2020 US elections. Twitter's move contrasts with that of Facebook, which argues that banning political ads would favor incumbents and whoever the media decides to cover.

"This is an entirely new terrain," said Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's legal, policy and trust and safety lead, in a press call. "We're going to have to build out a lot more detail, especially globally, and we've tried to make these policies clear and straightforward as possible, but they're always going to be areas that are subjective."

Under the new policy, which will take effect on Nov. 22, candidates, political parties and elected or appointed government officials won't be allowed to run ads on Twitter. In the US, political action committees and social welfare groups won't be able to advertise as well.

Other users are barred from running ads that mention "a candidate, political party, elected or appointed government official, election, referendum, ballot measure, legislation, regulation, directive, or judicial outcome." Twitter will still allow ads about issues such as climate change, women's empowerment and immigration if they don't reference a politician, bill or anything else the company considers political content. The company thinks these ads can still fuel important public discussions.

Users running ads that "educate, raise awareness, and/or call for people to take action in connection with civic engagement, economic growth, environmental stewardship, or social equity causes" will have to be certified by the company. Ad targeting would be limited to certain locations, keywords and interests. News outlets will be able to run political ads as long as they don't include advocacy.

Del Harvey, Twitter's vice president of trust and safety, acknowledged there isn't any guarantee that this new policy will stop all misinformation in ads. Twitter will use a mix of technology and human reviewers to enforce the rules, but it is also expecting to make mistakes.

"We can certainly say that we have been very much trying to structure this in a way where anyone, whether they're running an ad or not, can be held accountable for what they say."

Now playing: Watch this: Twitter to start hiding tweets that violate policies,...

Twitter first announced that it would stop selling political ads on Oct. 30, on the same day that Facebook released its third-quarter earnings. Facebook has come under fire for a policy that allows politicians to lie in political ads because it considers that direct speech, prompting calls for a ban on political ads.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted at that time about the new policy, arguing that a political message should be "earned not bought" by getting people to follow an account or share a tweet. He said at the time that the ban would include issue ads. The company defined issue ads at that point as ads that refer to a candidate or election or ads about climate change, health care, immigration and other "legislative issues of national importance."

Twitter's move to ban political ads garnered both praise and criticism from politicians, advocacy groups and analysts. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign saw the decision to bar political ads as a move to censor conservative speech. Last week, presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, raised concerns that barring political ads would harm organizations fighting climate change while allowing fossil fuel companies to spread misinformation and defend themselves in ads.

Businesses and other for-profit organizations will be allowed to run ads about issues as long as they're tied to the organization's public values and they don't aim to influence "political, judicial, legislative, or regulatory outcomes," according to the policy.