Twitter's on the lookout for a 'Tweeter in Chief'

Chesnot / Getty Images

Twitter is looking for someone to run its @Twitter account -- a "Tweeter in Chief," if you will.

The company posted a job listing for the position, which it's looking to fill in San Francisco, New York or any US office. The Tweeter in Chief will be responsible for writing tweets for @Twitter, leading a team of community managers and "setting the editorial direction" of the account. They'll also have to be in tune with and react to culture.

"You'll set the tone of who we are and how we act, and talk to people on Twitter," the job listing reads. "No big deal."

To be in the running, you'll need to have good editing skills, be immersed in Twitter culture, understand the marketing scene and have experience with social copywriting for major brands. You also need to be someone who pays attention to detail and likes working in a fast paced environment. And, of course, you need to be a Twitter fan.

"You love Twitter, and are passionate about our purpose and story," the posting reads.

@Twitter, which has more than 52 million followers, currently uses its account to share new features like the ability to add a GIF to retweets. It also encourages engagement with tweets like: "Tweet an emoji you've never used before," and retweets various users.