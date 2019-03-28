Twitter's new dark mode gives you a darker choice

Twitter

Twitter users have new options when it comes to how dark they want to make the app's background.

The social media company said Thursday it's releasing a new dark mode for its iPhone app that turns the background black instead of blue-gray.

Turning on dark mode not only gives your eyes a break from bright light, but can help save your phone's battery life.

Twitter first introduced a setting in 2016 to make it more comfortable to tweet in low light. But some people complained that Twitter's dark mode wasn't dark enough because it was only blue-gray.

Now Twitter users have three choices: Dim, Lights Out and Automatic Dark Mode.

Dim will turn your Twitter app's background to the blue-gray color that the company introduced in 2016. Lights Out will turn the background to black and emits no light. Then there's Automatic Dark Mode, which will automatically turn on the dark mode that you choose when the sun sets.

Users can turn on Twitter's dark mode by going to their account's settings and clicking on "Display and sound."

It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today. pic.twitter.com/6MEACKRK9K — Twitter (@Twitter) March 28, 2019

"Giving more people options to personalize their experience on Twitter based on what makes them most comfortable is what the latest update to Dark Mode is all about," said Bryan Haggerty, Twitter's senior design manager in a statement.