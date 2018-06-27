CNET también está disponible en español.

Twitter's Jack Dorsey reportedly had 'secret' dinner with conservative leaders

Discussion about potential bias against conservatives on social media was on the menu.

The Washington Post reports Jack Dorsey has been meeting with conservatives. 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had dinner with conservative commentators and Republican leaders last week in Washington to discuss social media bias, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Dorsey, along with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have garnered criticism from conservatives over how the networks handle conservative content. In May, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee sent a letter to Zuckerberg and Dorsey requesting information about the social networks' efforts to "prevent political bias."

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Dorsey said at the dinner that there was room for improvement on Twitter, according to the Post, but denied the platform goes after conservative viewpoints. 

