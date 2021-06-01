Twitter's fleets format for vanishing content will get ads in new test

James Martin/CNET

Brace yourself for more ads on Twitter.

The social media company said Tuesday that some Twitter users in the US will start seeing ads pop up among content posted via its fleets format, which lets users put up photos and videos that disappear in 24 hours. The move shows how Twitter plans to make money as it rolls out more ways for its 199 million daily users to share their thoughts online.

Other social networks, such as Snapchat and Facebook-owned Instagram, have already rolled out ads in their own ephemeral-content products, so it's no surprise Twitter is also trying to entice more businesses to advertise on its platform. Brands are able to post up to 30 seconds of content, and there's a way for users to swipe up to learn more about the advertised product.

Twitter

Twitter said a limited group of people in the US who use Apple and Android devices will see these ads as part of the test. The company didn't say how many users will be included in the experiment.

"We also believe that ads should be non-intrusive and bring value to people, so we're focused on learning more about how people feel about and engage with this new placement," Twitter product managers Justin Hoang and Austin Evers said in a blog post.

Twitter launched fleets globally in November but hasn't shared how many people use the feature.