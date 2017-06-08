Twitter will stream TNT's new show, 'Claws'

If you miss the premiere of TNT's new drama, "Claws" on June 11, you'll be able to stream the episode on Twitter.

The show will air at 9 p.m. EST and PST on Sunday, and it will stream on the show's Twitter stream at 10 p.m. EST. It's the first time Twitter has streamed a basic cable drama, according to TNT.

"Claws" is an hour-long drama set in a central Florida nail salon. Actress Niecy Nash leads the cast, which include Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes and Karrueche Tran.

"We are excited to collaborate again with Turner to help them reach new audiences on Twitter," Twitter COO Anthony Noto said in the media release. Turner, TNT's parent company, previously collaborated with Twitter to stream TBS' "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" in April.