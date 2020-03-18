CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

MacBook Air, iPad Pro reveals PS5 reveal Coronavirus updates Eurovision 2020 canceled EU closes borders Marvel's Black Widow postponed

Twitter will require users to remove tweets that could increase the spread of coronavirus

Tweets that violate its rules include those that state "social distancing is not effective."

Listen
- 01:26
twitter-logo-app-phone-2

Twitter is stepping up its efforts to crack down on coronavirus misinformation. 

 Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.
Coronavirus updates

Twitter said Wednesday it will require users to remove tweets that could fuel the spread of the novel coronavirus, a move that could help combat misinformation on the social network. 

Under the new guidance, which takes effect today, the social network will bar tweets that go against the recommendations of local and global health authorities or encourage the use of ineffective or harmful treatments. Some of the examples Twitter provided included tweets that state "social distancing is not effective" and "if you can hold your breath for 10 seconds, you do not have coronavirus." The company is cracking down on other types of misinformation including false claims that specific groups and nationalities such as Asians are more susceptible to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. 

Twitter said that the rules aren't entirely new, but that it's broadening and clarifying its definition of harmful content. The new guidance comes as social networks try to stop the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus. Symptoms of COVID-19 include a cough and shortness of breath. On Wednesday, Facebook said it was creating a new online hub so users can find information about the coronavirus from trustworthy sources. 

It's unclear how well efforts to crack down on misinformation have been working. The New York Times reported earlier this month that dozens of videos, photos and posts that include coronavirus information continue to slip through the cracks on social media. 

Twitter didn't say how many tweets it's removed for coronavirus misinformation. The company has been relying more on automated tools to flag content that violate its rules. 