Twitter will put warning label on tweets from Trump, politicians that break rules

Twitter is changing how it handles tweets from politicians and government leaders -- including President Donald Trump -- that violate its rules, but are still in the public's interest. The social network on Thursday said it'll start placing a notice over tweets that break its rules, and users will have to clip or tap on the warning before seeing the tweet.

"Sometimes, we decide that it may be in the public's interest for certain Tweets to remain on Twitter, even if they would otherwise break our rules," the company's safety team said in a tweet. "We're going to start using a new notice to make it clear when we make these decisions."

The change will apply to verified government officials and political candidates, as well as people being considered for a government position, with more than 100,000 followers. Before seeing the tweet, people will have to click on a notice that says, "The Twitter Rules about abusive behavior apply to this Tweet. However, Twitter has determined it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain available."

The change is part of Twitter's recent efforts to combat harassment and abuse on its site. The company has previously argued against removing problematic tweets from world leaders, including Trump, because they're considered in the public interest. The president, however, has on multiple occasions accused Twitter and other social media companies of being biased against conservatives.

In addition to putting the notice over tweets that break its rules, Twitter said they'll appear less prominently on the site and won't show up in places like safe search or the Explore tab. The notice won't be applied to any tweets sent before Thursday.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

