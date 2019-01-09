Twitter will stream live NBA games with a camera that tracks one player like a stalker

Getty

The NBA and AT&T's TNT will live stream 20 games free on Twitter this year, with a fan-voted twist: During the second halves, fans vote on one player for one camera to follow specifically.

In a tweet (of course) Wednesday, Turner Sports, NBA and Twitter said an isolated camera view will track a single player. Fans will vote on Twitter for the player they want to see featured during the live stream of the games, which will include 2019's All-Star Game. The streams will also have exclusive commentators who will provide analysis just for the Twitter offering.

The live streams will debut during the All-Star Game on Feb. 17.

It's the first time the NBA will stream on Twitter, but the limitations are odd. Only the second halves will stream, and the your view of the game will be crimped to this feed that focuses on one player. I suppose you should expect duels between fans of the opposing teams to try to win the vote for one of their home team's players (assuming people are into this sort of thing...).

The announcement came as Twitter held an event at CES about partnerships. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is slated to appear on stage at CES with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver later Wednesday.

The company also detailed some product tweaks its rolling out, aiming to make Twitter have healthier conversations, highlight events better and make conversations easier to follow.

Keith Coleman, Twitter's vice president of product, said the company is developing a "totally new experience" around events like CES.

When a big event causes an avalanche of tweets, videos, photos, articles and conversations on Twitter, "following all that, it's hard," Coleman said. He described a new design that feels like a big room, where content related to an event like CES is collected together. "If it's a game, we want this to feel like a sports bar."

Twitter is also working on status symbols. Not the kind of status symbol of a little blue check by your name, these status markers are brief descriptions under your handle that indicate where you are or what you're doing, a throwback to the IM status posts of old. The idea is that when you tweet "WTF!!!!!!!!111!!!" without any other context, your followers know it's because you're watching Game of Thrones.

Twitter added that the company is partnering with Fox Sports to have every goal and daily live programming for the Women's World Cup this year.

