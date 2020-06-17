Twitter will let you record and post short audio tweets

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter is testing out a new feature that lets people record and share short audio clips, what the company is calling "tweeting with your voice."

"Sometimes 280 characters aren't enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation," wrote Twitter product designer Maya Patterson and senior software engineer Rémy Bourgoin in a blog post. "So starting today, we're testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter -- your very own voice."

Voice tweets look similar to a video in your timeline. It even plays in a box like a video. But instead of seeing a full video, you'll see the person's profile picture surrounded by pulsing circles.

To use the new feature, you can open the tweet composer and press the new wavelength icon to record what you want to say.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!



Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Each voice tweet can record up to 140 seconds of audio, the company said Wednesday. Recordings that go longer will automatically create a thread of voice recordings to post.

Voice tweets are now available for a limited group on Twitter for iOS, the company said. Twitter plans to make the feature available to all iOS users in the coming weeks, and anyone can see and hear them in their Twitter timeline.