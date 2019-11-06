CNET también está disponible en español.

Twitter will let you follow specific topics with new feature

The Topics feature launches this week.

Twitter is getting topical. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter is rolling out a new feature for following specific topics, The Verge reported Wednesday and Twitter confirmed.

The feature will let you follow areas of interest within subjects like sports and entertainment. Twitter is promising that the tweets you'll see on the more than 300 topics will come from accounts with credibility.

Topics launches this week and is set to be available globally Nov. 13. 