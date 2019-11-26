Twitter will delete your account if you haven't used it for over six months

Angela Lang/CNET

If you're not an active Twitter user, you may want to log in soon or else you might lose your account. The social media company on Tuesday said it'll start removing accounts for users who haven't signed in for more than six months.

"As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we're working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter," a company representative said via email. "Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our Inactive Accounts Policy."

Twitter has begun reaching out to account users who haven't logged in to the site for more than six months to notify them about possible account removal, the representative said. The accounts will be taken down over several months, rather than all at once, the representative added.