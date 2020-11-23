Twitter will begin warning you a tweet is misleading even if you're just liking it

Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter is expanding its warnings for when you try to retweet a tweet labelled as being misleading. Now, even liking a labelled tweet will earn you a warning. According to the social media company, the prompts to read more info before retweeting has led to a 29% decrease in quoting misleading tweets.

"We're expanding them to show when you tap to like a labeled tweet," Twitter said Monday. "Giving context on why a labeled Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19 and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital."

When you attempt to like a tweet that has been labelled by the social media company as being disputed, a message will pop up saying "Help keep Twitter a place for reliable info." It will present a button for you to find out more about the topic before liking the tweet.

Twitter began labelling increasing numbers of tweets earlier this year amid hundreds of thousands of misleading pandemic- and election-related tweets -- some of which came from the US president.