Twitter wants you to try Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows

Twitter said Tuesday that it's looking for "a small group of people" to try out two new features, known as Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces, that could help creators make more money on its site.

The social network said in a blog post that it's now accepting applications in the US to try out the new features. To apply, users click on the Monetization option in the app's sidebar. Twitter, like other social media sites, has been rolling out new ways for users to make money, a move that could help fuel the creation of more content that keeps Twitter users engaged on the site.

One feature, known as Ticketed Spaces, lets Twitter users charge for exclusive live audio chats. Twitter calls its live audio tool Spaces. Twitter users can charge between $1 and $999 for a ticket to a live audio event. Users who are hosting a Twitter Space can choose the size of their audience and notify attendees when an event is about to happen.

Another tool, called Super Follows, lets users charge a monthly subscription fee for extra content. Users can charge their Super Followers $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 per month.

These features also give Twitter another way to make money outside of advertising. The company said users can earn up to 97% of the revenue from Spaces ticket purchases and Super Follows subscriptions after Apple's and Google's fees on in-app purchases. Twitter said it won't take more than a 3% cut until a user makes $50,000 in lifetime earnings from both products. Afterward, Twitter's cut will increase to up to 20% of future earnings.