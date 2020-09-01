CNET también está disponible en español.

Twitter wants to help you understand the why behind trends

Pinned tweets will help add context to what's trending in a new Twitter update.

Apparently, the question "why is this trending" is tweeted so often that the social media company is taking steps to help provide clarity. Twitter announced via blog post on Tuesday that the company will be adding context to trending topics on the platform through representative tweets and curated descriptions. 

This is a developing story. 