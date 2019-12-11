Twitter wants to create a 'decentralized standard' for social media

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey said Wednesday that the company wants to create "an open and decentralized standard for social media," a move that he said could help the site do a better job of combating abusive and misleading information.

To accomplish this vision, Dorsey said, Twitter is funding a team dubbed "bluesky" that'll have up to five architects, engineers and designers. The team will be led by Parag Agrawal, Twitter's chief technology officer. Dorsey said the effort will take several years.

"Why is this good for Twitter? It will allow us to access and contribute to a much larger corpus of public conversation, focus our efforts on building open recommendation algorithms which promote healthy conversation, and will force us to be far more innovative than in the past," Dorsey said in a series of tweets about bluesky.

Currently, the company relies on users to report content such as hate speech, violence and other offensive material to the site. If Twitter were to allow anyone to build tools and alternative algorithms within the social network, it could help the company effectively moderate content.

Open-sourced social networks already exist. Mastodon, for example, lets anyone build separate servers that have their own rules. The site tweeted that Twitter wasn't "reinventing the wheel."