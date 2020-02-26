Twitter videos show off Microsoft's Surface Duo 'peek' feature

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft's Surface Duo may not be available for purchase until the holiday season but that doesn't mean more info on the company's new phone won't come out beforehand.

In two short videos posted to Twitter shared by user "WalkingCat" we get a new look at how you will be able to potentially glance at notifications without having to open up the dual-screened phone. A second video, meanwhile, shows answering an incoming call.

The Surface Duo is Microsoft's dual-screen Android phone. Unlike foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold or Motorola Razr, Microsoft's device features two individual 5.6-inch displays connected by a hinge that can be used together as a sort of 8.3-inch tablet or independently.

As the call video shows, users can swing the other screen behind to make it easier to hold the device with one hand.

It remains to be seen how useful the "peek" feature or the Surface Duo itself will be. Microsoft is rumored to be hosting a Surface event in the spring for the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 making it a potential spot for where we might learn more.