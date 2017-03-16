Twitter, Turner and CBS Sports launch NCAA pregame show

Getty Images

Twitter is teaming up with Turner Sports and CBS Sports to stream a 30-minute pregame show that focuses on the NCAA Division I basketball Tournament and how fans are chattering about it on the social network.

The show, "NCAA March Madness Now," is set to begin Thursday and Friday on Twitter, featuring game predictions, celebrity tweets, fan polls and office pools.

The hosts during the opening round are Noah Coslov, of SiriusXM NBA Radio and digital sports network OneUp Sports, and former college and pro basketball standout Jarvis Hayes. Coslov and Hayes will be joined by former all-America and NBA all-star Caron Butler during Final Four weekend in Phoenix next month.

Turner and CBS are broadcast partners of this year's tournament. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

Twitter's latest live-stream sports venture comes a day after the social network said it will be airing a weekly National Lacrosse League game during the next two seasons. The platform, which is struggling to grow beyond its 319 million active monthly users, has streamed NFL and NHL games, pro boxing, and eSports. Twitter also has a content deal with the NBA.