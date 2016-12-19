Twitter to live-stream Golden Globes red carpet

Up Next Tom Wheeler: The open internet's unlikely defender

Photo by Barcroft Media via Getty Images

It's one thing to tweet praise or criticism about what stars wear to the Golden Globes.

Now, fans can watch in real time on Twitter what nominees like Amy Adams, Viola Davis, Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds don as they cross the red carpet.

Twitter will team up with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions to live-stream the official red carpet pre-show for the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, the social network said Monday.

The pre-show, which runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT that day, will be available only on Twitter in the US. It can be viewed on goldenglobes.twitter.com, Twitter Moments or @goldenglobes. The awards show itself will air on NBC.

Fans will get the chance to ask celebrities questions through Twitter during the pre-show.

"Through this partnership we will create a unique live streaming pre-show experience that takes our audience closer to the Golden Globes," Mike Mahan, president of Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement.

It's the latest live-streaming notch in Twitter's belt. This year, the social network live-streamed the raucous presidential debates and struck several deals to stream sports, including Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and an e-sports championship. And of course, its big score has been live-streaming 10 Thursday night NFL games.