Weather Channel

Add Twitter as yet another way to catch Monday's solar eclipse if you somehow miss the moon blocking the sun.

The social network is partnering with the Weather Channel to live stream the"once-in-a lifetime celestial event," tracking the eclipse across the US.

Coverage will include live shots from 10 locations in such familiar places like Nashville, to remote locales including Stanley, Idaho, Casper, Wyoming and McMinnville, Oregon, where the shadow could be moving at its moving fastest at a speed of over 2,400 miles per hour. There will also be live shots from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, possibly near the point of greatest eclipse and where something weird might happen.

"We're going to party like it's New Year's Eve," Neil Katz, the Weather Channel's editor-in-chief, said in a statement.

The stream will also feature footage from drones and NASA, a quirky game show, and a Red Bull Cliff Diving showdown under the eclipse's shadows.

And, of course, there will be plenty of tweeting as viewers can tweet their thoughts while using the #Eclipse2017 hashtag. The stream starts at noon Eastern time /9 a.m. Pacific.