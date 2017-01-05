Twitter adds PGA Tour to roster of sports live streams

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Photo by Ross Kinnaird, Getty Images

Golf fans can now do more than just follow the PGA champion Rory McIlroy's tweets on Twitter, they can actually see him play live on the social network.

Twitter said Thursday it's adding the PGA Tour to its expanding live-streaming sports lineup. Twitter's coverage will begin with the CareerBuilder Challenge on Jan. 19 and conclude with the season-ending PGA Tour Championship.

The latest live-streaming sports deal for Twitter comes after the struggling, yet popular platform streamed 10 NFL Thursday Night Football games this season in addition to its coverage of Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League.

The PGA on Twitter will feature about 90 minutes of analysis and live early-round coverage, typically taking place on Thursdays and Fridays, of the remaining 31 tournaments on the 2016-17 tour schedule. That equals to more than 70 hours of golf coverage, according to a joint statement by Twitter and the PGA Tour.

"Our collaboration with the PGA Tour will provide fans all over the world access to watch live streaming PGA Tour events on Twitter while following the conversation all on one screen," said Anthony Noto, Twitter's chief operating officer.