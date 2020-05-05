CNET también está disponible en español.

Twitter test urges you to revise replies with 'harmful' language

Think before you tweet.

Twitter bird tweet logo 

 James Martin/CNET

It's no edit button, but Twitter is testing a way to let you revise replies you might later regret. The company on Tuesday said it's running a limited test on iOS that will show people a prompt if their reply to a tweet uses language that may be considered offensive. 

"When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean," tweeted the official Twitter Support account on Tuesday. "To let you rethink a reply, we're running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it's published if it uses language that could be harmful."

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information. 

More to come. 