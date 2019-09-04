Twitter temporarily shuts down ability to tweet via SMS

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter's support page said it's turning off the ability to Tweet via SMS, or text message, to protect people's accounts on Wednesday. The shutdown is only temporary, according to a series of tweets from the social media site. For now, users can only tweet online or on mobile.

"We're taking this step because of vulnerabilities that need to be addressed by mobile carriers and our reliance on having a linked phone number for two-factor authentication (we're working on improving this)," Twitter Support wrote.

The site said it will reactivate the feature in "markets that depend on SMS for reliable communication soon" while it works on a long-term fix. Twitter stopped the service after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked last Friday. The people responsible were tweeting sexist, racist and anti-Semitic comments, as well as bomb threats.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to request for further comment.