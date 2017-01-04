Twitter taunts Trump for typo

Photo by CNET

Twitter is pouncing on another typo in Donald Trump's tweets.

In mid-December, there was "unpresidented" when Trump meant "unprecedented." On Wednesday, the president-elect misspelled the name of WikiLeaks' founder in a rather interesting way.

Social Cues is our look at what's trending across social media. Here's what people are talking about on Twitter and Facebook this Wednesday:

Julian Assuage: While trying to cite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Trump instead wrote Julian Assuage. (Because it's Twitter, there's already a parody account.) The word "assuage" just happens to mean "to ease an unpleasant feeling," which is pretty much what Assange seems to be doing in terms of American concerns about Russian hacking. On Tuesday, Assange said on Fox News that a "14-year-old could have hacked" the email account of Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta and that Russians were not the ones who provided the thousands of Clinton campaign emails WikiLeaks published online in 2016. Trump, who has since deleted the "Assuage" tweet and reposted a corrected version, has said he remains skeptical of US intelligence reports that Russians were behind the hacks.

Wrestle Kingdom: 7 a.m. in New York is apparently peak wrestling time in Japan, as Wrestle Kingdom 11 took up three trending spots on Twitter on Wednesday. The show is considered Japan's version of Wrestlemania. New Japan Pro Wrestling, #NJPWK11 and Omega -- the last name of a wrestler -- were trending all the way across the Pacific in the US. Fans are calling a battle between reigning champ Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega a perfect match.

Charles Manson: The convicted killer was reported hospitalized Tuesday night. Sources speculated that he is gravely ill, and the potential that he's nearing death's door had Manson trending on Facebook. California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, however, told CBS News that Manson was still alive. Many posts offered death wishes for the murderer and cult leader, who plotted the slayings of actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969.

Ted Cruz: The Texas senator and US Rep. Ron DeSantis of Florida have proposed an amendment to the US Constitution to create congressional term limits. If adopted, House representatives could serve only three two-year terms while senators could serve two six-year terms. "DC is broken," Cruz said in a statement about the bill. On the trending topic on Facebook, many people agree with the idea, saying there needs to be an end to lawmakers in office for indefinite periods of time.

Kim Kardashian: The star made her return to social media with a family photo on Instagram. It received more than 3.5 million likes in less than a day. Kardashian had remained out of the spotlight since October after she was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel. She had also been completely absent from social media -- which she has credited for her rise to fame. It may also have contributed to the robbery, according to police.

