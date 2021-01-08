Twitter bans Donald Trump, memes follow: 'And how is YOUR day going?'

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

After Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account because of "the risk of further incitement of violence" on Friday, celebs, journalists, comedians, companies, political figures and others took to social media with a multitude of reactions.

"It's now safe to turn off your computer," Microsoft tweeted.

It’s now safe to turn off your computer. — Microsoft (@Microsoft) January 9, 2021

Mark Hamill tweeted a screenshot of the suspended account along with the text "And how is YOUR day going?"

And how is YOUR day going? pic.twitter.com/56SHIiWCPB — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 8, 2021

The permanent suspension follows Wednesday's temporary lock on Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, for three tweets the social network said violated its rules against interfering in elections and civic processes.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

In a blog post on Friday, Twitter said two of Trump's tweets posted on Friday violated its rules against glorification of violence. Twitter's action comes after a violent mob stormed the US Capitol, which in turn left five people dead and delayed the certification of Joe Biden as the next US president.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reactions to the move range from snarky to hilarious to angry Twitter made the move, as well as anger it didn't make the move sooner.

You love to not see it pic.twitter.com/bSJRfdrTOX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 8, 2021

Twitter after banning Trump 1,449 days into his presidency pic.twitter.com/W5bRvkskcs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 8, 2021

This is the first time a sitting president has been banned from Twitter going back to 1812 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) January 8, 2021

There's even a fake Trump-in-disguise Twitter account already racking up the views.

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

Since Trump's Facebook account has already been locked indefinitely, MySpace started to trend on Twitter thanks to people predicting Trump would try his luck at other social media outlets, no matter how arcane.

DO YOU KNOW WHAT A MYSPACE IS? pic.twitter.com/le3LxB4joS — Jon Ousky (@thejousky) January 8, 2021

Looks like Myspace Tom just got his first friend in a decade — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) January 8, 2021

WHAT’S MY MYSPACE PASSWORD pic.twitter.com/tk0PFwuzYM — Flic Everett (@fliceverett) January 8, 2021

His new myspace account is a huge improvement. pic.twitter.com/Wu4Y3JOfjt — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) January 9, 2021

Others tweeted criticism that the Twitter suspension is too little, too late given there are just days left until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

don't thank twitter for banning Trump. they only did it because someone died. if the riot hadn't happened, trump would still be tweeting. twitter had been warned someone would get hurt because of his tweets and they waited until 5 people died. @TwitterSafety gets no thanks — grace spelman: totally exonerated, no wrongdoing (@GraceSpelman) January 8, 2021

Jack suspending Trump’s Twitter after all the damage has already been done. pic.twitter.com/d3PBf44Z91 — Colb (@___Colb___) January 8, 2021