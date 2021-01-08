Twitter bans Donald Trump, memes follow: 'And how is YOUR day going?'

After Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account because of "the risk of further incitement of violence" on Friday, celebs, journalists, comedians, companies, political figures and others took to social media with a multitude of reactions.
"It's now safe to turn off your computer," Microsoft tweeted.
Mark Hamill tweeted a screenshot of the suspended account along with the text "And how is YOUR day going?"
The permanent suspension follows Wednesday's temporary lock on Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, for three tweets the social network said violated its rules against interfering in elections and civic processes.
In a blog post on Friday, Twitter said two of Trump's tweets posted on Friday violated its rules against glorification of violence. Twitter's action comes after a violent mob stormed the US Capitol, which in turn left five people dead and delayed the certification of Joe Biden as the next US president.
The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reactions to the move range from snarky to hilarious to angry Twitter made the move, as well as anger it didn't make the move sooner.
There's even a fake Trump-in-disguise Twitter account already racking up the views.
Since Trump's Facebook account has already been locked indefinitely, MySpace started to trend on Twitter thanks to people predicting Trump would try his luck at other social media outlets, no matter how arcane.
Others tweeted criticism that the Twitter suspension is too little, too late given there are just days left until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.