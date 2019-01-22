Twitter suspends account that shared video of teens and Native American elder

Twitter has taken action against an account that shared a video of teenagers wearing "Make America Great Again" hats confronting a Native American elder.

The Twitter account was suspended after CNN Business asked Twitter about it, it seems. The news outlet reported that the profile picture of the account, @2020fight, belonged a blogger based in Brazil but claimed to be a schoolteacher in California called Talia.

The minute-long video, which was posted last Friday, had been viewed 2.5 million times and was retweeted at least 14,400 times, according to CNN. The video showed students gathering around Native American elder Nathan Phillips, with one standing in front of him smiling as Phillips sang.

CNET has reached out to Twitter for more information on the suspension.