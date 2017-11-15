As Twitter reviews the process it uses to hand out its coveted verification badge, the social network has warned that it will begin removing badges from accounts that have crossed the line.

Twitter has long offered the badge to authenticate accounts that are of interest to the public. Such accounts have typically included those of public figures and organizations in entertainment, politics, business, sports and the media. But the company has recently begun to worry that the badges also conveyed an endorsement of the account by Twitter.

"Verification has long been perceived as an endorsement," the company tweeted Wednesday. "We gave verified accounts visual prominence on the service which deepened this perception. We should have addressed this earlier but did not prioritize the work as we should have."

Twitter immediately made good on its threats. stripping the verification badges from two accounts associated with white nationalists. Richard Spencer, who advocates a separate white homeland, and Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, lost their badges Wednesday afternoon. The August rally turned violent as neo-Nazis clashed with protesters, leaving one dead and dozens injured.

Twitter suspended its verification process last week after the social network drew widespread outrage for giving the verification badge to Kessler's account.

Spencer and Kessler didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, but Spencer but responded to the action in a tweet that said, "Verified no more! Is it not okay to be proudly White?"

Kessler tweeted that, "Twitter has changed their verification policy just to be able to censor me."

The removals came as the company provided an update in a series of tweets about its suspended verification process. Twitter said in a tweet that it's working on a new authentication and verification program and still not accepting any new requests.

"We should've communicated faster on this (yesterday). our agents have been following our verification policy correctly, but we realized some time ago the system is broken and needs to be reconsidered," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted last week. "And we failed by not doing anything about it. Working now to fix faster."

Twitter didn't immediately respond to requests for further comment.