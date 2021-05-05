Peloton Tread recall House of the Dragon photos Trump's Facebook ban reaffirmed The Martian's Andy Weir writes new thriller Last-minute Mother's Day gifts Stimulus check updates

Twitter strikes deals for shows from Billboard, NBC, WNBA, others

Twitter's latest live and on-demand shows join others distributed on its social platform free with ads.

Twitter's white bird logo hanging on a blue wall.
James Martin/CNET

Twitter unveiled a slate of new video programming for its social network on Wednesday, announcing deals to make live and on-demand shows with partners including Billboard, NBC, Tastemade, the WNBA and others. The shows are fodder for its Amplify advertising program, which runs ads before free videos like these on Twitter.

The announcement was part of the so-called NewFronts, a weeklong parade of pitches by digital media companies to drum up advertiser interest. Twitter, for example, also announced a new kind of video-ad packaging it'll offer to marketers, called curated categories, which lets them run ads against video from publishers bundled together around a theme like basketball or gaming personalities. 

Twitter's video partnerships announced Wednesday include Billboard; Genius; Refinery29; Tastemade; MLB; NBC Olympics and NBCUniversal News; NHL; Riot Games; and the WNBA.

