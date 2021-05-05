Twitter strikes deals for shows from Billboard, NBC, WNBA, others

James Martin/CNET

Twitter unveiled a slate of new video programming for its social network on Wednesday, announcing deals to make live and on-demand shows with partners including Billboard, NBC, Tastemade, the WNBA and others. The shows are fodder for its Amplify advertising program, which runs ads before free videos like these on Twitter.

The announcement was part of the so-called NewFronts, a weeklong parade of pitches by digital media companies to drum up advertiser interest. Twitter, for example, also announced a new kind of video-ad packaging it'll offer to marketers, called curated categories, which lets them run ads against video from publishers bundled together around a theme like basketball or gaming personalities.

Twitter's video partnerships announced Wednesday include Billboard; Genius; Refinery29; Tastemade; MLB; NBC Olympics and NBCUniversal News; NHL; Riot Games; and the WNBA.