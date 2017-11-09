Twitter halts verification process amid Jason Kessler backlash

Megan Wollerton/CNET

Twitter on Thursday announced a temporary suspension of its badge verification process. Here's what @TwitterSupport had to say:

Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 9, 2017

The news follows widespread outrage after Twitter assigned the blue and white check mark to white supremacist Jason Kessler. Kessler, the organizer of the Charlottesville rally, received official Twitter verification on Tuesday, according to a report by the Daily Beast.

iHate: A feature series on intolerance online.