Twitter, Snapchat teaming up with Fox to show World Cup highlights

As competition between social networks to show sports intensifies, Twitter and Snapchat are the big winners when it comes to the World Cup.

Getty Images

The two social networks said Tuesday they're partnering with Fox Sports to provide exclusive highlights from soccer's biggest event from Russia. Twitter will not only feature every goal scored from all 64 games just moments after they happen, the platform will also air game previews, recaps and live programming from Moscow's Red Square featuring US soccer greats Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas.

Snapchat will offer similar content from Fox's coverage by producing "Our Stories," videos featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, graphics and reactions from soccer fans across the globe.

The deals come as Twitter, Snapchat as well as Facebook, were reportedly last summer offering tens of millions of dollars to have streaming rights for the month-long World Cup which starts on June 15, as many of the games will be played in odd hours in the US. The three social networks already stream several sports ranging from Major League Baseball, college football and basketball and, of course, soccer. Fox paid a reported $400 million for multiyear World Cup rights to air in the US, a nation that surprisingly will not field a team in the tourney for the first time since 1986.

The 2014 World Cup Final was viewed by more than 25 million people in the U.S., the most-watched soccer match in the country's history, according to Nielsen.

Fox Sports executive Alexis Ginas said in a statement the partnerships with Twitter and Snapchat provides the network to show its coverage beyond TV screens to computers and mobile devices.

"We'll immerse fans in the 'beautiful game' even further through our experts and fun, creative content from Moscow," he said.