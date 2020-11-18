Twitter slows down rollout of new disappearing Fleets

Twitter

Twitter has slowed down the release of its new Fleets feature, saying it needs "to fix some performance and stability problems." Fleets is Twitter's attempt to capitalize on the popularity of other social media platforms like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram by bringing in its own "stories" that disappear within 24 hours.

"If you don't have the feature yet, you may not get it for a few more days," Twitter Support tweeted late Wednesday. "We love that so many people are using Fleets and want to ensure we're providing the best experience for everyone."

It comes after Twitter users mocked the new feature online after Twitter launched Fleets on Tuesday. When introducing Fleets, Twitter said the feature would help people feel more comfortable engaging in public conversations.

Read more: Twitter rolls out vanishing tweets as it copies Snapchat and Instagram Stories

"Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what's on their mind," the company said Tuesday. "Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions and feelings."