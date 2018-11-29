Twitter shuts down fake Putin account with over 1M followers

Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images

After six years in operation, a fake Twitter account with more than a million followers for Russian President Vladimir Putin was suspended.

Twitter tweeted Wednesday that it received information from Russian officials that the account was spurious, and that it suspended it for violating the company's policy against impersonation.

We suspended @putinRF_eng for impersonation based on a valid report we received from Russian officials. Our impersonation policy can be found here: https://t.co/PIBC4nGI8H — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) November 29, 2018

Twitter declined to comment further.

The account has been active since 2012. The BBC noted that even it had featured the account in news stories, believing it was real. The account did not have a blue verified badge.