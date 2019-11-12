Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter is rolling out a new feature for following specific topics, called Topics. In a blog post Monday, Twitter said it will start making topic suggestions in your timeline and in search based on what you already follow in the coming months. You'll be able to follow a topic with one tap.

The feature, which was earlier reported by The Verge, will reportedly let people follow more than 300 areas of interest across subjects like sports and entertainment, similar to how they follow individual Twitter accounts.

Twitter is promising that the Topics tweets you'll see in your timeline will come from accounts with credibility. It'll check if an account normally tweets about the topic, and what kind of engagement a tweet is getting from other people who also tweet about the topic.

"When you choose to follow a topic – whether it's your favorite band, sports team or celebrity – you'll see Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that thing a lot on Twitter," the company said in its blog post.

One topic that reportedly won't be included in the first batch: politics. Twitter last week said it'll stop selling ads concerning candidates for office, elections or political issues such as the climate crisis and immigration. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey argued that the reach of political messages "should be earned" by getting people to follow an account or share a tweet instead of "bought" through advertising.

Twitter this year has been focused on new features aimed at making it easier for users to find what they're looking for and to control their experiences on the social network. In September, Twitter began allowing people in the US and Japan to hide replies as part of an experiment to fuel more-positive conversations.

Originally published Nov. 6, 9:45 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:32 a.m.: Adds more background; Nov. 7: Adds additional background; Nov. 12: Adds additional information from Twitter.