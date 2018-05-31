Twitter says it's to blame for the Beats 'defiance' ad bombarding your feed

Beats by Dre

If you've been on Twitter today, you've probably seen this tweet. Maybe a couple times. Maybe a few dozen times. Maybe every single time you've used the app today:

Defiance is turning obstacles into opportunities. Doubt into belief. The limits holding you back into the power pushing you forward. And on this court, nobody does it better. @KingJames @KDTrey5 @JHarden13 #MadeDefiant pic.twitter.com/8u06siXeLv — Beats By Dre (@beatsbydre) May 31, 2018

But no, Twitter tells CNET, you're not witnessing the results of an unprecedented ad spend by Beats (or its owner Apple) to ensure the entire world see basketball stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant and James Harden plug their audio products.

It's a bug.

Beats bought an ad product called "First View," which lets an advertiser get exposure at the top of your Twitter timeline. That part was intended. But Twitter says the ad wasn't supposed to appear nearly as many times as it did.

"We identified a minor serving issue that caused some people to see an ad more than they should," a Twitter spokesperson said. "The technical error was quickly resolved and ad serving will be back to normal soon."

How does Beats feel about all the additional exposure? Well:

Beats and Apple didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.

(via Buzzfeed)