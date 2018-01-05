Twitter says Trump, other world leaders can tweet what they want

Getty Images

Twitter isn't going to put a leash on President Donald Trump anytime soon.

The social network announced in a blog post Friday that it will not block or remove controversial tweets from world leaders and elected officials, even when they otherwise break the site's rules.

Censoring them "would hide important information people should be able to see and debate," the company wrote in an unsigned blog post. The company added that removing their tweets "would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions."

The announcement is the latest way Twitter is trying to walk a fine line between allowing high profile people to use its service, while also setting and enforcing community standards.

The company said it wanted to "share our stance" in response to recent discussion about what those officials can say on the platform. But Twitter apparently is reinforcing what it said in late September after defending why it didn't remove a series of controversial tweets from Trump about North Korea that those country's officials interpreted as a "declaration of war."

"We hold all accounts to the same rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether tweets violate our rules. Among the considerations is 'newsworthiness' and whether a tweet is of public interest,'" the company said in a tweetstorm.

On Friday, Twitter said it reviews tweets from those officials within the political context and will enforce its rules as they see fit.

"No one person's account drives Twitter's growth, or influences these decisions," the company said. "We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind."

This is a developing story...

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.