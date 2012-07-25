Twitter said to be readying its own reality TV show

First a broadcast partnership with Nascar, then NBC for the Olympics, now Twitter might have its own reality TV show?

News leaked today that the social network might be gearing up to create several original video series that will air on its Web site. According to Adweek, the company has been hobnobbing with Hollywood executives and producers tossing around the idea of running a series "similar to MTV reality shows," such as The Real World and The Hills.

The way it would supposedly work is the show would be presented in a standalone Twitter page that would include an expanded video player. Adweek reports that another idea is the series would be aired via tweets and users could click on these tweets to expand them into a video player.

"This is real," an undisclosed source told Adweek. "This is more than just talk."

The possible content of the show was not discussed. But there was a lot of talk about advertising and branding. According to Adweek, Twitter is aiming to get lucrative advertisers to sign on and in return the advertisers would get product integration and Promoted Tweets to run in the feed.

This isn't the tech world's first stab at TV. Bravo TV is currently filming a Silicon Valley-based reality show featuring startups and the ins and outs of people working in the Valley. And CBS is working on a fictional sitcom based on two guys who work at Groupon. (Disclosure: CBS owns CNET.)

A Twitter TV show would be right in line with what CEO Dick Costolo announced earlier this week -- that the social network is looking to become more involved in live events, like the Olympics. This would mean working toward the bigger goal of a new platform push, Costolo said, moving away from companies that "build off of Twitter, to a world where people build into Twitter."

Twitter declined to comment for this article.