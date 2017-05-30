Jaap Arriens, NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter is trying to give people even more control over who's sending them direct messages.

The social network added a new feature Tuesday that allows users to review DMs from people they don't follow. In short, if you've opted to get direct messages from anybody, including non-followers, you can preview the message in a "Requests" inbox and either accept or delete it.

The update seems similar to what Facebook did with it's Messenger app in October 2015, which allows all users to communicate with each other but puts messages from non-friends in a Message Requests folder.

The latest move by Twitter is part of an ongoing effort to curb harassment after the company admitted last year it didn't do enough to stop it. In November, the company started giving users more control over content with tools to combat abuse, bullying and harassment. In February, it added even more options for reporting abusive tweets.

Keith Coleman, Twitter's vice-president of product, tweeted Tuesday that the direct message update is like adding a "secondary inbox" of sorts:

After a user accepts a DM from someone they don't follow, future messages in that conversation won't go to the Requests inbox. Also, non-followers won't know if a user has seen their message until the user accepts it.

Those new DM's from non-followers listed as Requests can be found in the Messages icon in Twitter on iOS, Android and at Twitter.com.

