Twitter reports issues with accounts locked by mistake

Twitter has reported two problems for users Wednesday afternoon, with a delay in tweets showing up on timelines as well as accounts being locked "by mistake."

"We're seeing a number of accounts that have been locked or limited by mistake and not because they Tweeted about any particular topic," Twitter Support tweeted. "We're working to undo this and get those accounts back to normal."

Twitter said it's working to fix the issues right now.

The accidental locking or limiting of accounts comes amid the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, as Twitter seeks to crack down on false and misleading information spreading via the social network, and removing accounts and tweets that violate its rules.