Twitter reportedly working on new verification system

Chesnot/ Getty Images

Twitter is working on a new in-app system to verify users on the social media site. Jane Wong, a reverse engineer, tweeted the find on Sunday. Wong posted a screenshot that suggests the new feature, if made public, will live in the app settings under a Personal Information section.

If a user is "verified" or authenticated on Twitter, a little blue-and-white checkmark appears next to their name. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the company planned to expand the verification service in 2018. The process was temporarily halted in 2017 after the verification of an account belonging to Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In 2016, Twitter tried to demystify the verification process by opening up a request process for personal accounts, brands and companies. Twitter listed requirements for any account wanting the coveted checkmark and a brief explanation as to why the account should be verified (with links). It's not known at this time how different the new in-app Request Verification would be from the 2016 form. At the time of publication, Twitter's verified account program was on hold and not accepting new requests.

CNET reached out to Twitter for comment and we'll update when we hear back.