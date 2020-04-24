Twitter says videos of Trump suggesting disinfectant as COVID-19 treatment don't violate policy

Screenshot by CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Twitter has said videos of US President Donald Trump floating the idea of injecting disinfectant or using ultraviolet or "very powerful" light inside the body as a COVID-19 remedy do not violate its coronavirus misinformation policy. A Twitter spokesperson reportedly said Trump's statements were a wish for a cure rather than a call to action, according to a Reuters report Friday.

Twitter has blocked the hashtag trends around injecting disinfectant, however.

"If Tweets or Trends about #COVID19 include a call to action that could potentially cause someone harm, they will be removed," Twitter communications tweeted Friday. "We will not require every Tweet that contains incomplete or disputed information about #COVID19 to be removed. As an open service, this is not scalable and limits active discussion."

Trump had made the suggestion during a White House coronavirus briefing Thursday afternoon. Commenting on the ability of disinfectants like bleach and isopropyl alcohol to kill the virus on surfaces, the president said, "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute ... is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?"

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.