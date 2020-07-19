Twitter removes video in Trump retweet over copyright complaint

Twitter pulled a campaign-related video, which President Donald Trump retweeted, after a copyright complaint was filed Saturday. The note that replaced the video reads: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

The video included music from rock band Linkin Park, which tweeted Saturday about its complaint.

"Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued," the band tweeted.

Twitter confirmed the removal on Sunday. "Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives," a Twitter spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Dan Scavino, who is the White House's social media director, sent the tweet in question on Friday.

Trump and social media companies -- Twitter in particular -- have been at odds in recent months.

In May, Trump signed an executive order to shrink legal protections for social media companies after Twitter labeled two of the president's tweets as containing "potentially misleading information." In June, Twitter removed a video posted by Trump due to a copyright complaint after labeling the tweet as "manipulated media." Earlier this month, Twitter removed an image from a Trump tweet over a copyright complaint.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.